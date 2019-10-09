All Heart Eyes To This Beautiful Brew Park In JP Nagar!

Breweries

URU Brewpark

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Maratt Estate, Bannerghatta Main Road, 4th Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Bangalore has got its first-ever brew park, and we can't hold the excitement. URU Brewpark is a beautiful long open space situated in between the heart of JP Nagar. Looking for a dinner date or a chilled out open space here we got you covered. The massive space is spread over four distinctive spread brewery cafe bistro and park. You can enjoy their very own freshly brewed beer and not forget their lip-smacking food.

