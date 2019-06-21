The Reservoire is in the heart of Koramangala, the best thing about it? It's India's (aspiring to be the world's) largest cocktail bar. They're the largest by the count of Cocktails they have on their menu, which is 200 plus. They have a magazine for their menu. But teetotalers, fret not! This place has some amazing Mocktails but more importantly, their food is astonishingly amazing. Everything we tried on their menu won our heart. Go check it out without a second thought. I'm sure you won't be disappointed.
Bangalore Folks, India's Largest Cocktail Bar Is In Koramangla!
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
Also On The Reservoire
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)