Bangalore Folks, India's Largest Cocktail Bar Is In Koramangla!

The Reservoire

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Opp. Bonsouth, 60 Feet Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

The Reservoire is in the heart of Koramangala, the best thing about it? It's India's (aspiring to be the world's) largest cocktail bar. They're the largest by the count of Cocktails they have on their menu, which is 200 plus. They have a magazine for their menu. But teetotalers, fret not! This place has some amazing Mocktails but more importantly, their food is astonishingly amazing. Everything we tried on their menu won our heart. Go check it out without a second thought. I'm sure you won't be disappointed.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Bae, Big Group

