This New Restaurant In Indranagar Does Have Something Special About It

Located on one of the busiest streets of Indiranagar is this uber cool flipping bar, Daddy. Although it is surrounded by numerous eateries all around, this place sure does have something special about it. It is spread across two floors, has got a private dining area as well. The interiors have got a Roman to feel to it and the way the place is done up is extremely classy. They also have a rooftop which is so beautiful but is open only for dinner. One can spend a lovely evening in the gorgeous ambience of their rooftop. They offer some great cocktails and mocktails which you cannot miss. Coming to the food, the menu is huge with loads of options. You may end up getting confused about what to order. We started off with the Vietnamese Fruit Salad which was very refreshing. Dal Makhni Kulchas happens to be their speciality. Mushroom Ragu on toast was my favourite. Chilly Oil and Cream Cheese Dumplings work well with cheese lovers. The Vegetable Biryani was really good. We did try a few non-vegetarian foods as well. Prawn Takoyaki, Ghee Roast Chicken Wings were good. We tried the Banoffee Pie, Tiramisu and Chocolate Mousse in jars. They were absolutely delicious. The Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla ice cream could obviously not go wrong. These were a great ending to our meal.