Gawk At Grand Chandeliers, Fountains And Stained Glass Windows At The City Palace

Built over a century ago in the Tudor-style of architecture that’s reminiscent of French and English castles, the Bangalore Palace was designed by Rev J Garrett, and was bought by the then Maharaja of Mysore Chamarajendra Wadiyar X. Standing the test of time, the palace is still the property of the Wodeyars of Mysore – in fact the current Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was married there. Surrounded by massive grounds, the building, with an uncanny resemblance to the Windsor Castle, is great for history buffs and art lovers. The coat of arms of the royal family — the Ganda Bherunda or the double-headed eagle, welcomes you, while an elephant head trophy watches over.

Check out the weighing machine chair, carved into a horse-shoe shape, that was used to measure jockeys! What leaves us in awe, though, are the stunning stained glass windows. Don’t miss the wonderful ceilings and the rather dainty chandeliers that line the corridors and inside rooms. A solid wood stairway leads you to the upper floors and along the way portraits of former monarchs, antique vases and priceless paintings by Raja Ravi Varma will give the artsy folk much to swoon over. But there’s not much else upstairs. In stark contrast to the rest of the palace (especially the drab Maharani’s courtyard, oddly), the Maharaja's Courtyard is bright and vivid. You'll also find a brilliantly colourful Azulejo tiled-bench and a fountain to go with it. Try getting here just before the sun sets for the perfect Instagram moment.