Get crawling with the city-based group, Bangalore Pub Crawl which promises to take your love for partying and socialising up a notch.
Bangalore Pub Crawl: A Group That Takes Bar Hopping Very Seriously
Here Come The Pubhoppers
Bored of the weekend parties and longing to do something different? Perhaps, meet new peple and make friends over a couple of drinks? That’s exactly what city-based group {which functions through their Facebook page}, Bangalore Pub Crawl has in store for you. Encouraging you to take a break from the usual DJ parties which can sometimes get way too loud to let you socialise, the group was started by four IITians, including Sai Shashank {city-based techie} who is the Operations Manager for the venture.
Barely two months since it started, they follow the pub crawl concept which is quite popular in Western countries and have already had three events so far. We love that they keep their spots and routes different to make it a new experience each time. While the number of participants is limited to 20 to make sure it’s easy to socialise}, they also try to focus on expatriates and backpackers who would like to explore the city’s nightlife.
Bottoms Up
Considering ease of access for everyone, the group is currently exploring popular areas like Church Street, Indiranagar and UB City, and hope to look at other neighbourhoods in time. Sticking to about three pubs on a crawl, you get to have a drink at each place and take part in some fun games as well. While you’re at it, make most of the opportunity to network and get yourself a bunch of new buddies. For those of you who really can’t do without a spot of dancing, the last venue might just have a DJ night you can join in with your newfound friends.
Find them on Facebook here for details on upcoming events.
