Bangalore Pub Crawl: A Group That Takes Bar Hopping Very Seriously

Bored of the weekend parties and longing to do something different? Perhaps, meet new peple and make friends over a couple of drinks? That’s exactly what city-based group {which functions through their Facebook page}, Bangalore Pub Crawl has in store for you. Encouraging you to take a break from the usual DJ parties which can sometimes get way too loud to let you socialise, the group was started by four IITians, including Sai Shashank {city-based techie} who is the Operations Manager for the venture.

Barely two months since it started, they follow the pub crawl concept which is quite popular in Western countries and have already had three events so far. We love that they keep their spots and routes different to make it a new experience each time. While the number of participants is limited to 20 to make sure it’s easy to socialise}, they also try to focus on expatriates and backpackers who would like to explore the city’s nightlife.