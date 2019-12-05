Chilly Winter Evenings: From Hot Chocolate To Yum Milkshakes, This Cafe Has It All!

From a beautiful ambience to amazing food, Springold Cafe has it all. All under one roof. With the ambience reflecting the Roman and Greek style of architecture and the seating so cozy and warm. This place is a must-visit during the chilly Bangalore weather this month. Head here, have a warm cup of hot chocolate, gaze by the window into the busy 5th block road. Because this place is all sorts of pretty! We tried their fries and pizza and I personally loved both. Well, there just try signatures would obviously be their hot chocolate, coffee and milkshakes. Their coffee is the perfect blend of love and flavor in one cup. Their milkshakes, on the other hand, look so beautiful, you might think twice to actually try them. This place is perfect for a cute romantic date on a rainy evening with your loved one. You can sit here alone and spend some time with yourself too, Sip by some coffee and enjoy the evening!