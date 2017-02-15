These Bangaloreans Are Telling You Why You Should Get Their Personal Trainers

PR consultant and patron of The Tribe Fitness Club, Saina Jayapal, puts her faith in Prashanth Ponnappa. Prashanth’s a black belt in karate and has trained in taekwondo, jiu jitsu and muay thai. He’s completely receptive to Saina’s knee pain and crafts all her workouts accordingly.

Trainer’s USP: Prashant’s gentle encouragement techniques. In her own words, “I once missed two weeks and when I went back, he very calmly asked me to do a 1000 reps.”

Recommends because: Prashant’s not one of those just-do-it kind of trainers. He understands his client’s body and customises each workout to suit them. Saina also says that he’s the kind of trainer who is more friendly than intimidating. He accepts when she says she can’t do any more, but also totally knows when she’s faking it.

Fee: INR 1000 per session

Contact: +91 9902371736