Beads, Looms, Quilling Supplies And More: Here Are Bangalore's Best Art & Craft Stores

img-gallery-featured

If your kids, or even you, really, like drawing and enjoy art and craft, you will understand the importance of keeping a well-stocked craft corner. If you are looking to buy art and craft supplies, check out this list of some of the best places (apart from the whole lot on Commercial Street!) in Bangalore to shops for art supplies.

Bhaskar Art Supplies

Bhaskar Art Supplies is a branch of the main outlet “Bhaskar Art Centre” on Avenue Road, which is a wholesale shop for stationery, drawing equipment, and art materials. And they're at discounted prices, too. Located within the Chitrakala Parishath campus, the shop’s main customers are students for whom the price of the material is substantially discounted. The shop is open to the general public, too and they even have a website.

Stationery Stores

Bhaskar Art Centre

4.1

571, Ashoka Market, Avenue Road, Chickpet, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Itsy Bitsy

Itsy Bitsy with its multiple locations across Bangalore has made craft supplies more accessible to all. Here you will find almost all kind of art supplies from brushes, paint palettes, spray paints, markers and colours to easels, mixed media supplies, scrapbooking supplies and even card making. You can also take your pick from an array of glitter glues, adhesives, calligraphy tools, decoupage kits, pom poms, and other craft supplies here. If you're feeling too lazy to make the trip, you can shop from their website. Not only are they reasonably priced, but they also have discounts going on there every now and then.

Stationery Stores

Itsy Bitsy

4.3

634, Opp. Imperial Hotel, 6th Cross Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

CanvasSmart

Run by two art lovers, CanvasSmart operates out of the garage in the home of Krishna, a fellow art aficionado. With shelves stocked with local and international supplies, be it paints, chart paper, pens and brushes, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for. What sets this art store apart from the rest is that they stock up on some hard-to-find international art brands like Daler Rowney and Winsor & Newton, and they offer expert guidance pairing you with the art supplies that work best with your medium and craft. They also have an online store! Prices depend on the kind of product you're buying, but they're fairly reasonable.

Stationery Stores

CanvasSmart

903, 3rd Cross Road, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Artzo India

With close to 500 brands from across the world, Artzo India is home to over 5000 art and craft products. From basic pencils to easels and spray paints, you can find any material that you'd require to create your artistic masterpiece. The prices start from as low as INR 30 and go up to over a lakh. Artzo India is also online and you can shop for art supplies with just a click (well, more than just one click). 

Stationery Stores

Artzo India

4.8

Bhagyashri Complex, 79, 80 Feet Road, Armane Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Pony Craft Store

The Pony Craft Store is your online store for all your craft, haberdashery, sewing knitting and crochet needs. The Pony Store also stocks world-class wool, floss, Aida, fully adjustable dress forms, embroidery kits and children’s craft kits. Many of these products from the Pony range are available for the first time in India. Prices are reasonable. A cross-stitch set, for example, starts from INR 432.

Stationery Stores

Pony Craft Store

4.3

The Hatswork Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default