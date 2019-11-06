Beads, Looms, Quilling Supplies And More: Here Are Bangalore's Best Art & Craft Stores

Itsy Bitsy with its multiple locations across Bangalore has made craft supplies more accessible to all. Here you will find almost all kind of art supplies from brushes, paint palettes, spray paints, markers and colours to easels, mixed media supplies, scrapbooking supplies and even card making. You can also take your pick from an array of glitter glues, adhesives, calligraphy tools, decoupage kits, pom poms, and other craft supplies here. If you're feeling too lazy to make the trip, you can shop from their website. Not only are they reasonably priced, but they also have discounts going on there every now and then.