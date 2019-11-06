If your kids, or even you, really, like drawing and enjoy art and craft, you will understand the importance of keeping a well-stocked craft corner. If you are looking to buy art and craft supplies, check out this list of some of the best places (apart from the whole lot on Commercial Street!) in Bangalore to shops for art supplies.
Beads, Looms, Quilling Supplies And More: Here Are Bangalore's Best Art & Craft Stores
Bhaskar Art Supplies
Bhaskar Art Supplies is a branch of the main outlet “Bhaskar Art Centre” on Avenue Road, which is a wholesale shop for stationery, drawing equipment, and art materials. And they're at discounted prices, too. Located within the Chitrakala Parishath campus, the shop’s main customers are students for whom the price of the material is substantially discounted. The shop is open to the general public, too and they even have a website.
Itsy Bitsy
Itsy Bitsy with its multiple locations across Bangalore has made craft supplies more accessible to all. Here you will find almost all kind of art supplies from brushes, paint palettes, spray paints, markers and colours to easels, mixed media supplies, scrapbooking supplies and even card making. You can also take your pick from an array of glitter glues, adhesives, calligraphy tools, decoupage kits, pom poms, and other craft supplies here. If you're feeling too lazy to make the trip, you can shop from their website. Not only are they reasonably priced, but they also have discounts going on there every now and then.
CanvasSmart
Run by two art lovers, CanvasSmart operates out of the garage in the home of Krishna, a fellow art aficionado. With shelves stocked with local and international supplies, be it paints, chart paper, pens and brushes, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for. What sets this art store apart from the rest is that they stock up on some hard-to-find international art brands like Daler Rowney and Winsor & Newton, and they offer expert guidance pairing you with the art supplies that work best with your medium and craft. They also have an online store! Prices depend on the kind of product you're buying, but they're fairly reasonable.
Artzo India
With close to 500 brands from across the world, Artzo India is home to over 5000 art and craft products. From basic pencils to easels and spray paints, you can find any material that you'd require to create your artistic masterpiece. The prices start from as low as INR 30 and go up to over a lakh. Artzo India is also online and you can shop for art supplies with just a click (well, more than just one click).
Pony Craft Store
The Pony Craft Store is your online store for all your craft, haberdashery, sewing knitting and crochet needs. The Pony Store also stocks world-class wool, floss, Aida, fully adjustable dress forms, embroidery kits and children’s craft kits. Many of these products from the Pony range are available for the first time in India. Prices are reasonable. A cross-stitch set, for example, starts from INR 432.
