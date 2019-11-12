With Pretty Interiors & Crafted Cocktails, The Reservoire Will Definitely Amaze You!

We again find a gem "The Reservoire", located at Koramangala. This is one of its kind. Let us take you through. The place is located in 5th block Koramangala. You don't have to worry about the parking here as they have valet service. The place is almost decorated throughout the year. When we went it was Halloween theme and hence you could see pumpkins, skulls and other spooky items all over the place. Do head over here for their Christmas. Coming to the food. We ate a lot. The one thing we loved the most was the Paneer Ghee Roast. We had two plates of this. The ghee flavour and the texture of paneer were splendid. We also had a lot of other cocktails here. The Smoky cocktail is a winner. Also, try their cucumber coconut and a gin-based cocktail. We also tried Mexican fries and nachos which was good. The veg pizza was amazing. The other thing that stole the show was Cheesy love bites. It comes in the shape of hearts and will definitely win your heart. Overall they deserve a Kudos. For the staff and for the innovative presentation and menu that they are bringing up. We definitely recommend this outlet for good times