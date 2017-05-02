Bangalore's Classiest Brewpub Is Hidden Away In Whitefield

There's one brewpub in the city that not many know about. It's a hidden gem and also the classiest in town. Windmills Craftworks - it's essentially the equivalent of the Ritz in terms of brewpubs. Classy interiors with piped jazz, immaculately dressed wait staff, consistently great craft beer, a small and short menu and great service. There are live jazz shows on the weekends to keep you on your toes. The beers here have been consistently good since I've visited over the last three years. One of the best Helles Ales in the city along with a well balanced IPA , excellent Hefewizen and a robust Stout make this a favourite destination for Beer Geeks. The specials here will really wow you - Rauchbier, White IPAs, Coconut Brown Ales and so forth. Non-beer drinkers and teetotallers, there's a wide range of signature cocktails, spirits and mocktails to choose from. Don't despair but do try a beer flight to see if it arouses your curiosity. If you're hungry, the beef picante and burgers are excellent. If you love a good burrata, try the one on the menu. Once you arrive, you'll understand why the commute to Whitefield was worth it.