Bangalore's Gets Its First Robot-Themed Restaurant And It's All Kinds Of Cool

After Chennai and Coimbatore, it's Bangalore's turn to get India's first-ever robot-themed restaurant. Robot, that's the name of the restaurant folks, is touted to be Bangalore's first robot-themed restaurant too and boy are we excited. The Indiranagar restaurant has the same model as its other outlets, so you place an order on their fancy tablets. Once you have done that, then wait for an i,Robot like scenario where your food will be brought over by a robot! These robots six of them in total will be at your beck and call and bring your order. It's really cool if you think about it and the robots are quite interactive too. These robots follow a magnetic strip lined on the floor and if you are in the way, they tell you to move. Their faces are animated too. Go take a selfie with them while you are there! The food is a mix of Indian, Chinese, and Continental.

