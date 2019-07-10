Bangalore's Own Hobbit Offers Amazing Food & Drinks

This place justifies its name. You need to be here to know why it is named The Hobbit Cafe. Very thoughtful and well executed. Hats off to the idea. Now, coming to the food part. So they offer Indian, Continental, and Chinese. We tried their Meat Ball Spaghetti and Lemon Butter Fish. For drinks, we had Passion Fruit Mojito and Classic Mojito. -The Lemon Butter Fish was the star, it was perfectly cooked with the right amount of sauce. The fish was very soft and succulent. The veggies were sauteed well with butter and it was crunchy. The mashed Potato too was good. Sufficient enough for one person. -The Meat Ball Spaghetti really tasted well, though the quantity was very less. But no comprise with the taste, it was cooked well and had enough meatballs. I expected it to be lamb meatballs, but then it was chicken. -The Mojito was okayish, nothing great but it wasn't bad too. A must visit for the food and concept.