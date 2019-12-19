Trendy Bags To Classy Footwear: Go To Bangkok Plaza For Budget Friendly Street Style

While shopping at high end brands like Zara might make your style game jump up two notches, they'll surely leave a big hole in your (too broke to be true) college wallet. Lucky for us, Bangalore has quite a few pocket friendly places to shop at, and no we’re not talking about Commercial Street. Head to Bangkok Plaza, located off Brigade road where you can shop all the new trends and styles. From clothes and footwear to bags and accessories, everything’s on offer under your budget.

They have cute crop tops, jumpsuits, denim skirts and bodycon dresses, all set to get you party-ready (INR 300 to INR 700). They also have casual wear tees, shorts and jeans. Dig out some really cute printed tees for your lazy day in. When it comes to footwear, Bangkok Plaza offers a wide range. From classic white sneakers, and sandals to fancy heels and ballerinas (starting at INR 150), they usually have ongoing discount offers. An entire section is dedicated to men’s footwear, with a good collection of shoes on offer. They also have a wide range of trendy bags including totes, slings, and backpacks, all that you need to jazz up your look.