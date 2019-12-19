Brave the traffic and pollution to escape to Bannerghatta Nature Camp, a sanctuary for rustic living in the middle of 25,000 acres of natural beauty. And it’s right here in the heart of the city.
For Adventure, Animals And A Walk On The Wild Side, Check Into This Nature Camp
Walk In The Wild
Lie on a hammock reading, run a solid trail in the middle of the jungles or just sip some tea on the deck of your log cabin — Bannerghatta Nature Camp is a kick back destination just 25kms from city-centre. With the Bannerghatta National Park for your backyard, how could you possibly not want to camp here… permanently? If you don’t want to rush back to reality, check in for a few nights. Typical to all Jungle Lodge properties, their log cabins and wooden chalets are rustic and basic but you’ll feel like you’re very far from civilisation. A small price to pay for that delightful feeling, eh? For the real camping feel, the Swiss tent and tented cottages will do the trick. Want to really rough it out with the whole crew? Opt for their 32-bed dormitory and the party will never end!Lunch and dinner should be had at the rooftop of Gol Ghar. With an uninterrupted 360 degree view of the vast green jungles, your city woes will disappear and you’ll be mocking those stuck in the concrete jungle. The food only helps make things better. Don’t expect gourmet, but settle in for home-style dal, chawal, chicken curry {or what is locally known as Koli Saaru} redolent with spices. View plus good food — surely it doesn’t get better?
Can You Roar?
The Lion-Bear-Tiger Safari is a top highlight. Not slotted into inhumane cages, these beasts roam the reserve freely {there is a safety enclosure, of course} and it’s quite an experience to see them in their natural habitat. There’s over 75 bears, and 35 plus lions and tigers each, for you to marvel at. And the best part? These animals have been rescued from illegal circuses and entertainment groups.They organise campfires which for some may be exciting. But since we’re not the biggest fans of burning precious wood. So skip that, and just bring out your guitar, and sing. No? Oh, and if you head there before the end of September, on weekdays, you get a 15% off.
