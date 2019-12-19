For Adventure, Animals And A Walk On The Wild Side, Check Into This Nature Camp

Lie on a hammock reading, run a solid trail in the middle of the jungles or just sip some tea on the deck of your log cabin — Bannerghatta Nature Camp is a kick back destination just 25kms from city-centre. With the Bannerghatta National Park for your backyard, how could you possibly not want to camp here… permanently? If you don’t want to rush back to reality, check in for a few nights. Typical to all Jungle Lodge properties, their log cabins and wooden chalets are rustic and basic but you’ll feel like you’re very far from civilisation. A small price to pay for that delightful feeling, eh? For the real camping feel, the Swiss tent and tented cottages will do the trick. Want to really rough it out with the whole crew? Opt for their 32-bed dormitory and the party will never end!Lunch and dinner should be had at the rooftop of Gol Ghar. With an uninterrupted 360 degree view of the vast green jungles, your city woes will disappear and you’ll be mocking those stuck in the concrete jungle. The food only helps make things better. Don’t expect gourmet, but settle in for home-style dal, chawal, chicken curry {or what is locally known as Koli Saaru} redolent with spices. View plus good food — surely it doesn’t get better?