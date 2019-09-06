Bar Bar Is Your Everyday Bar For Some Killer Food & Drinks

Bar Bar: Located in Pheonix Mall, Bar Bar has got the perfect space to spend with friends & family. With rustic indoors to nice outdoors, they got it all. Been there on Friday dinner with a couple of friends. Service was quick & so was the food. Do not miss Ghee Roast Makhna & Potato wedges from their Bar Bar Nibbles menu. Loved their Chilli Paneer pretty much. One of the best I had in recent times. Over to the Main course, had their Pasta which is done well. Not to miss their lovely dessert Baked New York Cheesecake for those who have sweet tooth :)