Pretty Interiors, Dim Lighting & Killer Food, Drop By Now!

Bar-Bar place is the one-stop place if you wish to have indoor-outdoor seating. The place which serves the best beers and lip-smacking food. If you wish to relax and enjoy the chilled beer, head to this beer bar and have the best time. The ambience is absolutely amazing and lit. This place serves Continental, North Indian and Italian cuisines. What makes it awesome is the variety of seating. They have cozy outdoor seatings, huge tables for those team dinners and a fun place to be with your friends and family. I personally liked their service a lot, very prompt and professional. They would make sure to take care of your choices and requirement. Now you know where to spend that perfect Friday evening when in and around Mahadevapura.