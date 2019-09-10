Pop By Bar Bar For Some Killer Food & Drinks!

BAR BAR is a Place which is located at Mehadevapura in Pheonix MarketCity. it's a place that serves liquor and Dishes that are mainly into Continental, North Indian & Italian Cuisines. if you need a chilled weekend party spot then Bar Bar is the place to be in. The ambience of Bar Bar is very decorative and lovely to look at as the colours add up to the vibe of the place. Fancy Lighting and Options for Seatings are amazing. it's a place mainly for conversations over drinks/food. They have an indoor and Balcony Seating Option. The View from the Balcony is amazing as you get to see a portion of the mall from here. Now, they've impressed me with their quick service and very professional Staff Behaviour. I also liked the fact that they help the customers choose good dishes from their menu in case if the customers have no clue what to order from the place which I like as it helps us get a bettee experience overall. the staff was kind and welcoming an friendly. Food was so good especially their Starters. Saying that even their Main Course was delicious too. but I had my mind all in for the desserts as that is my favourite segment of my dining experience. Food was all good and well cooked and nicely presented to us. Drinks were well blended and the people who like to drink alcohol then this is the right place for you to come and have your drinks and just settle in with the crowd and have your time enjoying your experience. mocktails were tasty, smooth and the mix of their non-alcoholic beverages is worth a try. So if in Mahadevapura, Bar Bar is the Place to be. Remember, it's in Phoenix MarketCity. Be sure to check it out, toodles.