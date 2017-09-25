Basava Ambara occupies a portion of a beautiful old heritage home in Basavanagudi. Their merchandise blends in perfectly with the aesthetics of the heritage house. The walls are adorned with old antique Tanjore paintings and Raja Ravi Varma prints. The antique furniture adds to the old world charm of the place. Most of the antique pieces are for sale. They also hold exhibitions by designers/brands often.
Shop For Artisan Merchandise In The Comfort Of A Heritage Home In Basavanagudi
- Upwards: ₹ 990
- Nearest Metro Station: South End Circle
What Is It?
Indi Shopping
Basava Ambara stocks bath and beauty products, sarees, stoles, dupattas, apparel and jewellery by eminent designers and craft groups. Maheshwari sarees by Rehwa {from Madhya Pradesh], linen sarees by Anavila, Silks by Venky Reddy, stoles and dupattas by Roohi Phool, Karomi are some of the main brands you can find at Basava Ambara. Soaps and other bath, body and hair products by Ava and Do Bandar are other highlights. There is a good collection of antique silver jewellery that goes up to a lakh and more. Other than that, there is jewellery by Mickey Zaveri and Cynthia.
Classy Affair
If your taste is subtle and sophisticated, then it is for you. The prices are on the higher side so it’s not for someone on a budget. There is nothing to not like about the well curated collection of products from sarees to antiques. The collection is sober, sophisticated and classy; you won’t find anything out of place and all of the inventory blends in perfectly with the space.
#LBBTip
For soft and light sarees look no further, Rehwa it is. From cottons to cotton silks, Kota sarees to Ajrakh and Dabu prints, or hand embroidered ones, it’s a really good mix.
- Upwards: ₹ 990
- Nearest Metro Station: South End Circle
Comments (0)