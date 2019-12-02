This Bistro In Hsr Is Where You Should Chill On Sunday Afternoons!

Casual Dining

Basil Bistro

HSR, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2064, 24th Main Road, Vanganahalli, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Basil Bistro is a wonderful place located at HSR Layout, which is a theme based restaurant, which is a fine dine with good food & perfect ambiance. The place is recommended for brunch, corporate team outing & for a perfect date. The cutlery & the lighting creates a royal feel with good Vibes. The space is utilised in a very unique way with lots of detailing. Tharle Ashish recommendes Basil Bristo as a perfect fine dine & rates 5/5 .

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family

