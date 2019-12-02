This Bistro In Hsr Is Where You Should Chill On Sunday Afternoons!

Basil Bistro is a wonderful place located at HSR Layout, which is a theme based restaurant, which is a fine dine with good food & perfect ambiance. The place is recommended for brunch, corporate team outing & for a perfect date. The cutlery & the lighting creates a royal feel with good Vibes. The space is utilised in a very unique way with lots of detailing. Tharle Ashish recommendes Basil Bristo as a perfect fine dine & rates 5/5 .