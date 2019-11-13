Weekend Plans? A Newbie In Hsr Is Worth Revisiting

Basil Bistro, HSR, Bangalore. I visited this newly opened place last weekend. The place looks lavish from the outside and does not disappoint on the inside too. A place with wooden decor and live music makes it an apt place to meet friends and family. Tried some amazing dishes here, of which the recommended ones are: - Cream of Broccoli and Almonds Soup - a must-try at this place. - Chicken cigar rolls - Spanakopita - Prima veggie delight pizza - must try. The cheese-loaded on this pizza makes your day. In desserts, the below are a must-try: - Sizzling brownie with ice cream - Blueberry cheesecake cake The recommended mocktails here are: - Spring and monsoon - Ocean and waves Overall had a great experience at this place.