From Yum Mocktails To Extensive Global Cuisine, Basil Bistro Is All About Yum Food & Pretty Decor!

Basil Bistro is a casual dining restaurant in HSR layout, an elegant place with stylish interiors. A great place to dine in along with family and friends. Colourful, cosy & comfortable seating arrangement with air-conditioned atmosphere, effective utilization of space. The place can easily hold up to 70 people comfortably, there's a medium size bar counter without bar stools but there are 3 sets of tables with high stools if anyone prefers for it. The food menu is Continental, Italian, North Indian, Chinese. The menu spread is huge. We had a bunch of different items from starters, main course and desserts. The food presentation is mesmerizing. Starters are really good. the sizzlers are amazing, one must try their sizzlers out here. Even the mocktails are pretty amazing and satisfying. Courteous staff, very good service, the items were delivered on time. The presentation was good. One of the best places in HSR Layout for casual dining