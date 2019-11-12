Love Spicy Food? This Restaurant Serve Authentic Punjabi Dishes!

Bathinda Junction is a perfect place to get that dhaba feels and Punjabi fragnance. The ambience is amazing with the Dhaba seatings which are called khatiya. This place has a capacity of 25-30 pax. The food here really delicious perfect for lunch or dinner. As it is a Punjabi restaurant, you would like to try Lassi and trust me it was the best I had in a very long time. Starters were really good, I personally loved Honey garlic dum aloo. Then paneer Tikka was average as the paneer was not soft. In the main course, you must try Sarson ka saag and Makki roti. It was perfect to satisfy your Punjabi cravings. And then Kadi chawal and Rajma chawal were good too. In desserts, we had Gulab jamun and Gajar halwa. Gulab jamuns were average. And Gajar ka halwa was good but could be better.