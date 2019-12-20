For A Trendy And Flattering Haircut Or Treating Your Mane Head To This Salon Chain

Looking to change your hairstyle or just need a hair spa? Head to Bblunt and show your love some tender love and care. They have multiple outlets across the city, so just head to your nearest one. Known famously for their haircuts and hair treatments, try out a new hair cut and be experimental or leave it to the experts at B-blunt. A haircut with a stylist is priced at INR 1,000. Get a hair colour - be it global or just root touch up starting at INR 1,750. If you are looking to get highlights done, Bblunt is a great choice and the prices here start at INR 4,000.

They also have a lot of options for hair treatments like straightening, perming, blow-dry and flat iron starting at INR 1,000 and varies depending on your hair length and the service you use. Treat yourself a range of hair treatments like Cysteine starting at INR 2,600 and Olaplex at INR 3,500 for short hair and the prices vary depending on your hair length. They also have Balmain and Malibu hair treatments starting at 1,500 that you can indulge in. If it's hair removal you seek, waxing services start at INR 750 for full arms (Rica wax) and INR 550 (honey wax). Get your manicure and pedicure done here as well.

If you are getting married and looking to get your makeup done, Bblunt will help you out. The packages start at INR 15,000 for the bride and INR 5,000 for grooms. The normal make-up packages start at INR 2,500. Men! Try their Men’s Skin Fitness Treatment and show your skin some love.Try the Dermalogica face treatments, Anti-pollution face treatment or Intensive Acne Treatment starting at INR 1,500.