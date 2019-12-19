Hair Us Out: This Salon Is Where You Should Go For Budget Beauty Services

Heading to the salon for your monthly waxing, pedicure and eyebrow threading often means setting aside a lump sum of your salary, just to look human for three weeks, tops (if you're lucky). And while you'd usually think of a Naturals or a BBlunt to take care of all your beauty woes, we discovered B'Bob Salon in Sahakara Nagar, and the budget prices and services guarantee a visit!

To get to the salon, you will have to make the trek up two flights of stairs as there is no lift in the building. Don't let that discourage you, though. Just head on in and (breathlessly) ask to see their menu. You'll see that since they're just a month old, they have some crazy offers. Get full body waxing, a mani-pedi, hair spa, clean-up AND eyebrows and upper lip threading -- all for INR 1,999! If you can't shell out that much money, just know that full body waxing is priced at INR 599, and a clean up will only set you back by INR 499. Plus, their other services are at 40% off, so make the best use of this (it's only valid until May 20th!). They also do bridal makeup services.