Drop By This Cute Little Tea Outlet For Yum Quick Bites & Ginger Tea!

Chai Days is a new chai place opened in between the heart of BTM Bangalore. Chai Days gives you a great experience with some awesome blends of tea. They have a perfect combination of aroma and blend. It's a small place but for Tea Lovers it's a paradise. Amazing taste and very light on pocket . It will not be wrong to say that various types of tea relates to various emotions too. There are a lot of varieties of tea available infact I can say almost all . Their ginger masala tea is a must have . Menu includes almost all varieties of tea and snacks including types of Green tea as well . For snacks they have amazing samosa , patties , teacakes , sandwiches and what not . It's a very beautiful tiney tiny shop. Do have a visit if you are passing by through BTM and the best part is they are open till 1 AM . Their tea starts from Rs 20 to RS 50/- very light on pocket at the time of month end crises . Go ahead give it a shot .