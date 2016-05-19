Tame That Beard: Oils To Groom Your Facial Hair, Under INR 500

Menfolk, if you are mighty proud of your beard, then you gotta keep it groomed. No, there is no need to create a many-step ritual around grooming and maintaining your beard, but sometimes a wash and a quick application of beard oils will do. And with the market flooded with so many men’s grooming products and beard oils all of a sudden {we think it is directly proportional to men growing beards as a fashion statement}, we thought we would bring you our picks of beard grooming oils, that will leave you with shiny facial hair, but won’t take the shine off your wallets.

Mooch And Beard Oil

Ingredients: Coconut oil and wheatgerm oil.

Brand: Ustraa by Happily Unmarried

Price: INR 400 for a pair

Beard And Moustache Oil

Ingredients: Lavender, ginger and lemon.

Brand: Soulflower

Price: INR 450

Beardo Lite Moustache And Beard Oil

Ingredients: Mineral oil, Almond oil, caster oil, olive oil, Vitamin E, aloevera extract.

Brand: Beardo

Price: INR 250

Lavender And Cedarwood Beard Oil

Ingredients: Lavender and cedarwood oil. Paraben free.

Brand: The Man Company

Price: INR 350

Citrus Beard Hair Oil

Ingredients: Natural oil blends of jojoba, argan, grape seeds and wheat germ (Vitamin E).

Brand: Singh Styled

Price: INR 499

