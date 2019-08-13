Beautiful Cafe With Delicious Food & Decadent Desserts

Just Be Cafe is a place for you to just let go of your worries and enjoy simple delicious food that is made with fresh ingredients, homemade and home-cooked recipes. I started with a Smoked ButterMilk, which was deliciously presented and tasted very Yummy, with a mild bit of nuttiness along with the smoky drink. I was surprised to know that it was made out of peanut and sesame. The Chef’s Special Soup was a Yin Yang of sorts, a rich creamy roasted pumpkin soup and a Tomato lemongrass soup. Separated by a bridge of Soya Cream, each soup is a delight individually or mixed. The Soup by itself could have been a meal. The Go Nuts Salad, was all so fresh with a neat dressing and a crunchy bit of nuts, loved every bite into this wholesome salad, that’s not just healthy but vegan too. The Virgin Pina Colada here was my absolute favourite, fresh pineapple chunks blended on with coconut milk with an added twist of mild pudina, awesomely delicious. It’s a must-try here, The Black Rice Maki was delicious, proper Japanese flavours with no compromise on texture or taste, absolutely spot on. The Tofu Bullogi lettuce wrap was spot on, again nailing perfect Korean flavours, into the sauce and the kimchi. The Quinoa Biriyani was just as delicious as a good Biriyani should be, perfect and delicious, never missed the rice at all, and the raitha was perfect too. The Thai Green Curry was just as perfect as everything else, nailing authentic flavours, the red rice pairing is something that I would revisit, maybe a bowl of plain quinoa could have been a better pair. The Decadence, I tried three different desserts that were overloaded with my favourite dark chocolate. The Choco Crillion Pie was a family recipe, was the best among the rest, that pie filling of ganache was of perfect consistency and just the right amount of chocolate decadence. Just Be Resto Cafe is a place where the health benefits of being vegan is just an added plus, the meal here does not cry for attention to be vegan, it’s simply good food made delicious, you don’t need to be vegan to enjoy this food, often. Do Visit, to experience what I have experienced and enjoyed, and you will understand what am speaking about.