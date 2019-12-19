Get Stunning Pastel Lucknowi Kurtis At This Beautiful Ethnic Store

Clothing Stores

Shuddhi

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru
4.0

Safina Plaza, Ground Floor, 28, Infantry Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Shuddhi designer has a varied collection of ethnic wear. The most popular is their Lucknowi work ethnic wear. They have pretty colours ranging from pastel pink to green and white. I highly recommend their White Lucknowi ethnic wear. It is available in all sizes available from XS to XXL. They have Beautiful Dupattas, Palazzo and Straight fit pants.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family

