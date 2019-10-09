If you are looking for some chilled out place for Friday Evening, so here we have Brahma Brews Works, a beautiful open space located in between the heart of JP Nagar with a fountain view. Brahma Brews has some finest variety of Beers, delicious food and don't forget they are celebrating Octoberfest so you can get your hands on some freshly brewed beers. Cheers!
A Beautiful Hangout Place Located In The Heart Of City!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1850
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
