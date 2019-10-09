A Beautiful Hangout Place Located In The Heart Of City!

Breweries

Brahma Brews

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

35/38, Opp. Brigade Palm Springs, 24th Main Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are looking for some chilled out place for Friday Evening, so here we have Brahma Brews Works, a beautiful open space located in between the heart of JP Nagar with a fountain view. Brahma Brews has some finest variety of Beers, delicious food and don't forget they are celebrating Octoberfest so you can get your hands on some freshly brewed beers. Cheers!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

