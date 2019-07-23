Post -Work Plans? Beer & Live Music At This Newly Opened Brewery in HSR

Live music on Thursday, yes this newly opened brewery in HSR has live music every Thursday to set you on weekend mood. They serve six types of beer, freshly made from their own brewery. They have three floors in the entire building. The ambience is very good, they serve delicious food. We have tried varieties of veg and non-veg food. We have tried them all the beers, each has its unique taste. If you are Mango lover they do serve mango with beer as well, though mango season is over:) it’s kind of the first brewery in Hsr location. Overall great experience. Must go to Brother Barley Brewing Company to chill and relieve your work stress.