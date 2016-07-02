7 Places In Bangalore To Get Beer For INR 100 Or Less

img-gallery-featured

Love is meant to be unconditional, they say. And we all know that that’s next to impossible except of course when you talk about Bangalore’s mad love for beer. You know the city’s love for beer is a pure one because we embrace it in all its avatars. We adore the craft versions and also when it comes from regular distilleries. The foreign brands have plenty of takers and so do the Indian ones. But most of all, we love it when our beer comes cheap {don’t deny it, we know you do}! LBB chugs its way across Bangalore to find pubs and bars that sell beer for INR 100 or less.

LBB’s Loving

Pecos

Reader’s Vote

Guzzlers Inn

Scottish Pub

Beer can be served with a side of nostalgia here! After all, there’s plenty of us who have spent a good number of our college days at this no-frills establishment. Even if you’re are all grown up now, we still recommend that you come back here {with your old or new pals} to sit on plastic chairs and sip on mugs of cold beer.

Pubs

Scottish Pub

4.0

Vasavi Complex, 17/21, St. Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Gilly’s Restobar

A lively ambience made better with retro and current hits, lip-smacking food, and beer at pocket-friendly prices — Gilly’s has it all! Frequented by college and office goers, you may have to jostle for a spot at this Koramangala favourite {you may have better luck at their BEL Road branch though}. They also do Happy Hours between noon-6pm on weekdays, by the way.

Pubs

Gilly's Restobar

4.1

91, JNC Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Guzzlers Inn

Another pub that has been around for ages, Guzzlers is perfect for catching a game on the big screen or hanging out with your pals {we’ve also spotted plenty of dates go down here}. Uncles, college kids, girl gangs all stop by to fuel on copious amounts of beer and wolf down their delicious kebabs {they are a highlight on the extensive menu}. Also, their playlist will please lovers of rock.

Pubs

Guzzlers Inn

4.0

48, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Dolphin Bar

After a revamp recently, Dolphin Bar has returned to doing what it does best — serving budget-friendly tipple alongside food {think pork fry, fish fries, and kebabs} that tickles your tongue. Their beer prices, especially, will have you singing a happy tune, we reckon.

Casual Dining

Dolphin Bar

4.0

131/2, Wheelers Road, Frazer Town, Bengaluru

image-map-default

House of Commons

Draught beer for the win at House of Commons. A newbie in town, this watering hole has already garnered fans thanks to its wallet-friendly prices on all kinds of bar bounty. While bottled beer starts off at INR 120 {that is still a bargain}, the draught beer fits within the INR 100 range comfortably. Cheers!

Bars

House Of Commons

122-B, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Plan B

Your wallet may have gone dry but your beer belly needn’t suffer. Grab a seat at Plan B {at either of their outlets} and prepare for a guzzle-fest. The meat-heavy menu, filled with whopper burgers, sauce-drenched wings, and fries doused in cheese {and bacon, if you like}, proves to be the perfect accompaniment for the beer.

Where: Find a PlanB near you here.

 

Casual Dining

Plan B

4.2

20, Castle Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default