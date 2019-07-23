XOOX Brewmill: A Popular Brewery Serving Amazing Crafted Beers & Delicious Dishes

Perfect! Looking for some great beers and food? XOOX would be the right choice for you. We could get our table quite fast as we had our reservation. The pub’s ambience is quite pleasant. We started with a beer sampler to decide on the best to order. Of the three (Apple Cider, Belgian Wit and Red Velvet Ale) we liked Red Velvet Ale more. But all the three beers tasted amazing. I took a mocktail called Fantastic 4. This was the best mocktail I’ve had. It was quite healthy as it was made up of beetroot and It tasted delicious. We asked for Chicken Wings from the starters. This took some time to be served, but the wait was worth it. The Chicken Wings was served with mustard sauce. The chicken was juicy and made to perfection. I would go back for their chicken wings. We liked whatever we had. Would visit again to try their other food items on the menu.