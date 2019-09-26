The Latest Addition To The Craft Brew Bar Along With A Beautiful Rooftop!

Aurum brew works is a new brewery located at Sarjapur road, they have 6 types of beers on tap. we visited this place on Saturday for lunch with our friends. This place as both indoor and outdoor seating with light music. They can accommodate up to 50-70 ppl at a time and we got a chance to check beer pairing on Saturday. The service was quick and the staff was friendly. Coming to this : - IPA with Menashinkayyi bajji, the bitter IPA and bajji it was a great combination. - Hefeweizen with Crumb fried calamari, Pheni crusted prawn- hefeweizen goes well with prawns and fish. -Stout with Melon and feta salad- the dark stout and melon salad was too good. - Belgian wit with Pita platter, Ragi and corn nachos, Achari paneer, Spaghetti with artichoke. - Amber lager with Persian kabab, Murgh kalimirchi. Dessert -Sticky toffee pudding: this pudding was too good and goes well with stout. -Pecan pie: it was my favorite. -Baumkuchen.