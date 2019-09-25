Aesthetic Decor, Live Music & Delish Food, This Brewery Has It All!

Aurum brew works a perfect getaway for the weekend as the place is located in a happening area like Sarjapura main road. The restaurant is at the top floor and also have indoor-outdoor with city view seating arrangements with the lively music humming, the gold yellow aesthetic that encapsulated the decor of the place adds a vibe for the place, very comfortable seating, And the added advantage got a chances to drop by on a Saturday to check out and enjoy Beer pairing menu section Coming with that:- They have six brew beer on tap which goes IPA with Menashinkayyi bajji. This been the best combo and loved the unique pair of both Hefeweizen with Crumb fried calamari and Pheni crusted prawn. Aurum beer batter fish and chips were also great to pair as that’s lite beer and food combo sets well Stout with Melon and feta salad as this one stands for dark brew gel with lite salad added my favourite list Belgian wit with Pita platter Ragi and corn nachos Achari paneer Spaghetti with artichoke was that great combo and a too good one Amber lager with Persian kabab Pan-seared chicken breast Murgh kalimirchi was the medium and perfection listed on Dessert : Sticky toffee pudding Pecan pie Baumkuchen Every ingredient went inside each dish was so perfect and the chef has a great knowledge of what they had in the menu and what the crowd likes in Bangalore. Service was quick and professional, the staff was so knowledgable and guided us in choosing the menu and well trained I had a pleasant dining experience with food of the most exquisite flavours. Overall I like this place I highly recommend going to Aurum brew works