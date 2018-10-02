Squad Night Or Rager, Party At Musician Behram Siganporia's Favourite Spots In Town

Want to party but not like you usually do? Lead vocalist and guitarist for popular Bangalore band, Best Kept Secret is the man of the house. Known to be a party starter when he's on and off the stage, this local party boy sure knows how to make a weekend work. And he spills the beans on his second Best Kept Secret -- his favourite party spots around town. And no matter what your definition of or mood for partying is, he's got a spot for you!