Plan A Trip This Beautiful Offbeat Destination Now!

A totally unexpected trip it was. What makes Bekal more beautiful is that it is not explored yet. You will find people carrying on with their everyday chores, beautiful spots less crowded and budget-friendly. The only reason we chose this place was to go to Bekal fort, the great fort where 'uyire uyire' song in one of the Mani Ratnam movies - Bombay was shot. That's it. We had no other itinerary. When we went there, we met the nicest hosts, who gave us the yummiest food and became the best travel planner for our trip. Day 1 : Ananthapura temple - where we have a vegetarian crocodile which feeds only on temple prasad. Make sure you check it out. We were lucky enough to see it so close and guess what, it didn't attack us. Bekal fort - the beautiful, huge fort. Make sure to click pics in all the spots where a song was shot (if you are a movie fanatic like me). Bekal beach - a very calm, setback beach where you can watch the sunset Day 2 : Trek to Ranipuram hills - a really beautiful mountain range. You don't need a guide, you just have to follow people and the path. Took us nearly 3 hours to climb up. There were beautiful views on every turn you take. Houseboat - we then spent 2 hours in a houseboat which was on a river nearby Day 3: Hanging bridge in Bekal