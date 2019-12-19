Dog Brushes, Treats And Toys: Treat Your Pets To Pawsome Stuff From This Store

When it comes to looking after your fur baby, you want to make sure you're treating them to the best - even if that means scouring the pet food aisle for hours to find the best kibble out there. If you're a pet parent who lives somewhere near New BEL Road, we recommend taking a trip to BEL Pet Zone to skip the long shopping hours, and find the essentials for your pet all in one place.

Located on the ground floor of Ganga Complex (just below Kanti Sweets), you might just miss the store unless you go looking for it. The compact store is packed with all the fun stuff for your pets -- toys, lots of treats and cute grooming accessories. Plus, the staff member at the counter will be happy to help you out and even deliver supplies home for a small delivery fee (only if your order is above INR 1,000).

We spotted premium pet supplies from top brands like Whiskas, Purepet, Royal Canin and Drools, so you can treat your pets to (what looks like) yummy treats. For dogs, you'll find treats like chicken cheese sausages, and for cats, they have packets of chicken jerky sticks and a whole range of other snacks, but we all know they're going to turn up their noses and eye our junk food anyway. If you're looking for aftercare, they house everything from toothbrushes to oral care sticks so your fur baby can have fresh breath, ready for kisses! You'll also find the cutest toys -- we loved the Doraemon and Hello Kitty toys, and even spotted sneaker-shaped chew toys (hopefully your pet will leave your footwear alone after this!).