BelgYum, a cheery waffle shop, in Phoenix Market City makes what we think are the best waffles in the city. They are airy, crunchy and come with delicious toppings.
BelgYum In Whitefield Has The Best Airy Waffles With Decadent Toppings In Town, Hands Down
Shortcut
Chow Down
Chocolat Belge, Fruit Melba
Sip On
Hot Chocolate, Coffee or Milkshakes
Winning For
Those waffles steal the show, ‘nuff said.
Lowdown On The Ambience
A brightly lit shop on the second floor of Phoenix Market City, BelgYum doesn’t show off too much on the decor front. There’s a clean, open kitchen done up largely in white. At the edge of it, there’s a counter with a few wooden stools where you can perch and wolf down your waffles.
Iron Out
This massive mall has quite a few eating out options but BelgYum should be on top of your list, especially if you are looking for a quick snack. And don’t mind a few extra calories. While we placed our order, at the busy kiosk, we were apprehensive that we would go back with a stomach that’s way too heavy. Surprisingly, we didn’t.
We aren’t sure what they put into that mellow yellow batter of theirs. But it is as light as air and not heavy on the tummy. We tried the Chocolate Belge. The super crunchy {again, something we don’t see in waffles often} waffle comes doused in warm, Belgian chocolate sauce. The sauce seeps through the sugar-dusted waffles and makes for a delightful combination.
Top It Up
At BelgYum, you can pick and choose your toppings and add on as many as three at one go. We spotted customers ordering up waffles with giant blobs of vanilla ice cream, sliced bananas drizzled with caramel sauce, Nutella, and whipped cream.
We also ordered the Fruit Melba. The waffles come with topped with a layer of sour strawberries that cut through the sweetness of the waffles, the chocolate sauce, and the giant squirt of whipped cream. While the whipped cream was light and not saccharine sweet, we still think they could have held off some of it.
So, We’re Thinking…
If we’ve got something sweet on our mind and are walking about this mall or the one next door, we’ll surely swing by BelgYum. Plus, they serve their waffles in compact, cardboard food trays that you can easily carry around while shopping or roaming the mall.
Comments (0)