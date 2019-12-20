BelgYum In Whitefield Has The Best Airy Waffles With Decadent Toppings In Town, Hands Down

This massive mall has quite a few eating out options but BelgYum should be on top of your list, especially if you are looking for a quick snack. And don’t mind a few extra calories. While we placed our order, at the busy kiosk, we were apprehensive that we would go back with a stomach that’s way too heavy. Surprisingly, we didn’t.

We aren’t sure what they put into that mellow yellow batter of theirs. But it is as light as air and not heavy on the tummy. We tried the Chocolate Belge. The super crunchy {again, something we don’t see in waffles often} waffle comes doused in warm, Belgian chocolate sauce. The sauce seeps through the sugar-dusted waffles and makes for a delightful combination.