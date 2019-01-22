BelgYum Waffles is my go-to place for waffles. They have a good verity of toppings to go with. The waffles here are crunchy from the outside yet soft enough to make it a satisfying experience. One can also find an outlet at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. The service is quick and the best part is that you can customize the toppings as per your taste.
The Best Place To Satisfy All Your Waffle Cravings!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Nearest Metro Station: Trinity
Under INR 500
Family, Bae, Kids
