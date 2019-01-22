The Best Place To Satisfy All Your Waffle Cravings!

Cafes

BelgYum

The Forum Mall, Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Forum Mall, Ground Floor, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

BelgYum Waffles is my go-to place for waffles. They have a good verity of toppings to go with. The waffles here are crunchy from the outside yet soft enough to make it a satisfying experience. One can also find an outlet at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. The service is quick and the best part is that you can customize the toppings as per your taste.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Belgyum

Krishnaraja Puram, Bengaluru
5.0

Phoenix Market City, Lower Ground Floor, 69, ITPL Main Road, Krishnaraja Puram, Bengaluru

