Bell The Bull And Booze At The Stock Prices!

A one-of-its kind place that attracts it's customers with the best priced liquor and some delectable food. The bar concept is based on the stock exchange theme- the liquor prices are purchased and served as the prices fluctuate based on real time demand. A very calm and laid back ambience with high bar stools, giving the typical pub feel. A Savage looking bull welcomes you first. The place is three floored with a nice rooftop dining area. The bar counter looks great with all kinds of clocks ticking around. The bull is featured in all the hand painted drawings, plates, and the slogan "Bell the Bull" is eye-catching. Huge glass windows furnish the place. Retro and pop music fills the room. The current prices of the liquors keep flashing on a huge digital board. The stock exchange concept sounds really exciting and whenever the prices go down, it's fun to see how people start hurrying up to buy their drinks to make the best of the opportunity. You need to download their app and keep a track of the prices and grab your favorite drink at the best rate! The best thing about this place are their cocktails. I tried around 8 of them and they were all amazing! From the presentation to the unique combo of drinks, each one was amazing in it's own way. The best were Kamikaze shots which were vodka based(orange and blueberriy) served in Cute bulbs and the Disco 82. Also margarita was classic as ever. And the time, effort and love they put in presenting the drinks is highly laudable. There was one grape drink that was served in a huge tumbler with colored lights flickering. It was just great to even look at it. THAT WAS THE DISCO 82! Must Try: the Barman special drinks(you'll fall in love) and Disco 82 Food is equally awesome. I had schezwan peanuts to nibble on along with my drinks and the Chinese bhel. They were great! The peanuts were coated with schezwan spices and cut onions, chillies added to it's yumminess. The bhel was different from the usual one and was too good. Then I tried some Mushroom pepper cheese roll and Fried coin idlis. They were the best I've ever had! The rolls were drooling with cheese and the idlis defined next level of awesomeness. I like the presentation and garnishing of every dish. The idlis were served in a trowel and I was like wow. The rolls were served in small glasses with sweet tasting chutney at the bottom, Next I had some spinach and artichoke dip with garlic bed and it was out of this world! Spreading the dip on a garlic bread and at the first bite, it just melts in your mouth. I tried the spinach dumplings and they were very tasty. Served with garlic green chutney and nice filling, the dumplings satisfied my Chinese craving. Couldn't resist from trying the Cheese and Nuts pasta. I've always tried the cheese pasta but this sounded and tasted too nutty and yum!! And the next dish on my plate was the Aloo Chaat pizza and bell pepper pizza - a 2 in 1 combo! Loved the Aloo Chaat pizza more. And such a good visit definitely needs a happy ending. And chocolate walnut brownie set it right. As always, brownies never fail to steal your heart and no wonder, you'll end up smacking your lips with a "mmmmmm". Must Try(Food): Spinach and artichoke dip with garlic bread, spinach dumplings, mushroom pepper cheese roll, fried coin idlis One such place where they serve curated dishes that are customer-pleasing from different cuisines and full of flavours. Also, a unique concept of Stock exchange, selling hot drinks at hot prices, giving you an experience like no other. And definitely, courteous staff and management who make your visit a memorable one.