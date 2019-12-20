From Dahi Ke Sholay To Paneer Masala, Enjoy The Flavors Of Delhi At This Delivery Outlet!

Yesterday ordered my dinner from Bathinda Dine. Had ordered Dahi Ke Sholay which was awesome, crispy outside and full of creamy hung curd inside. It was yummylicious. We also had Paneer Butter Masala - which was unlike many Paneer butter masala's - not sweet but a perfect blend of spices. Paneer was soft. Had also ordered Malai Kofta, which was sweet like it should be and a soft kofta. The portions of all dishes were apt for 3 people. Among desserts, ordered Gulab jamun which was a bit hard, so can be better The packaging had no issue and there was no spillage. My overall rating: Food: 4.5/5 Packaging: 5/5 Service: 5/5