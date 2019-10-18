Not The Jersey Sort? Check Out Bengaluru FC's New Range Of Merch Including Hoodies And Tees

If you already have your jersey for the 2019-2020 season, or if you're not the kind who buys jerseys every year (or ever) but are still 100% true blue, we have great news! Bengaluru FC's new range of merchandise is perfect for you with tees starting at just INR 699, and hoodies that cost only INR 1,299.

Keeping the prints fun and casual, there's the logo with the inception year, the champions t-shirt with all the trophies the Blues have ever won, and just a simple blue and white one that reads Bengaluru FC with the Gandaberunda dominating in white. While all these are just what you need to show your true colours on match and non-match days, our favourite option is one with Bangalore's cityscape printed on it! Makes you feel at home even when you're away.

If you're the kind who feels cold even in 25 degrees, invest in the It's A Blue Thing hoodie. If we don't convince you well enough, the check out the photo of Sunil Chhetri sporting, and you'll be sold!