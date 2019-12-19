Berry’d Alive in Koramangala is one of the finest dessert places ever. And their sticky Nutella pudding is totally worth drooling over!
Koramangala's Berry'd Alive For Its Sticky Nutella Pudding And Quick Service
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Wi-Fi Available
Who Is It For?
If you’re a dessert freak, you will love this place. No matter if you’re five or 50. Get going now!
Must Eat
Sticky Nutella Pudding and Double Decker Brownie
How Was My Experience?
This is a charming hangout place with a really cute ambience. Service is as quick as the rate at which you will be eating desserts here. Also, the sweet treats here are very reasonable.
#LBBTip
No reservations needed here. You can step in any time. Parking might be an issue during the night time as the Berry’d Alive is located in a residential area. Plenty of seating available though — both indoors and outdoors.
