Koramangala's Berry'd Alive For Its Sticky Nutella Pudding And Quick Service

Dessert Parlours

Berry'd Alive

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Terra Tree Service Apartments, Ground Floor, 139, 1st A Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

View 2 Other Outlets

Berry’d Alive in Koramangala is one of the finest dessert places ever. And their sticky Nutella pudding is totally worth drooling over!

Who Is It For?

If you’re a dessert freak, you will love this place. No matter if you’re five or 50. Get going now!

Must Eat

Sticky Nutella Pudding and Double Decker Brownie

How Was My Experience?

This is a charming hangout place with a really cute ambience. Service is as quick as the rate at which you will be eating desserts here. Also, the sweet treats here are very reasonable.

#LBBTip

No reservations needed here. You can step in any time. Parking might be an issue during the night time as the Berry’d Alive is located in a residential area. Plenty of seating available though — both indoors and outdoors.

Other Outlets

Berry'd Alive

Church Street, Bengaluru
4.3

46/1, Opp. Empire, Church Street, Bengaluru

Berry'd Alive

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

1079, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

