Get Ready To Go On A Biryani Binge At These Restaurants In South Bangalore

If you’re like us, then you’re craving for biryani every second day of the week. After all, can any other dish be as well balanced in flavour, and indulgent as a good ol’ plate of biryani? The dish has evolved over the centuries with influences from different regions of the country and many of these are available in restaurants all across the city. And while we happily celebrate the many different types, we dish out the deets on some of the best biryanis across South Bangalore that will leave you in awe and have you craving for more.

