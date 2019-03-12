From Benne Dosa To Fried Eggs, Cross Off These 6 Brekkie Spots In Ulsoor

We’ve heard of coconut, mint and thakali chutney, but this tiny joint on Jogupalya main road is popular for serving brinjal chutney (hold on, what?). We’ve tried it and it’s safe to say that the uncle making the chutney knows what he’s doing, partially burnt on direct fire before being fried with oil and curry leaves, it has a smokey flavour. They sell your regular dosa and snacks along with South Indian meals during lunch time. All of their dishes are within an INR 100 budget. We suggest getting filter coffee from the bakery right next door to go with your breakfast and to wake you up in the morning.