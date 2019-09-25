ShakesBierre Has Launched Their Brewery, Check It Out Now!

Shakesbierre is one of the new breweries at brigade road above the decathlon. I had earlier visited this place when they didn't have the brewery. But they recently started their brewery with 6 types of beer. Right from the ambience, food, service are everything was perfect. This place has 2 floors and can accommodate more than 100 people at a time. We visited this place on weekday dinner with friends. Service was quick and the staff was friendly. First, we started with beer samplers: it includes 6 types of brewery beer the bard, Romeo swagger, Brisky brutters, As you spike it and Alle athello. Coming to mocktails, we tried shakespure, litchi twist and pina colada Starters veg and non-veg: - Veg nachos and chicken nachos: veg nachos were too good - Crispy chat - Shakesbierre chips: It was unique and very tasty. - Chicken and shrimp popcorn - Vietnamese rolls: vegetables stuffed on the rolls. It was too good. - Podi idly: It was excellent - Fish tacos - Dahi kabab - Sambal prawn: it was crispy and good Main course we had: - Moroccan vegetable with white rice: mushroom curry and it was great. - Gosht dum biryani - Goan fish curry In desserts, we had baked alska, Red wine poached pear, Baked blueberry cheesecake, and coconut creme brulee. Overall, the desserts were too good.