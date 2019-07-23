This Brewery In Kasavanahalli Serves Scrumptious Food Along With Pretty Decor

La Casa was always in my must-try list and this time I got a chance to visit this place. The ambience is pretty nice, and the seating is comfortable, there was live World Cup screening. In cocktails, I had Rail Road Junction [5/5], which is a Gin based cocktail containing herbs, nuts and sugarcane juice and Casa Especial Martini [4/5], which is a Vodka based cocktail. For starters we had, Curried Rosemary Chicken Bruschetta [4/5] and Coconut Shrimp with Spicy Mango Sauce [5/5] recommended. For mains, we had Banana leaf wrapped Seared Fish & Fennel Rice with Curry leaf tempered Coconut Cream Sauce [5/5] recommended, we also had Grilled Lamb Chops with Pickled Veg and Fried Green Beans [3/5],Crumbed Chicken with Balsamic tossed Vegetables in Garlic Red Wine Sauce [5/5], it was deep-fried and tasted yummy and Pepperoncini Pizza [5/5] is topped with Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Black Olives, Pesto, and Mozzarella. And for desserts, we had Chocolate Cheese Cake [5/5] and Tiramisu [4/5].