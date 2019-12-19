One of the best brownies I had in Bangalore. Brownie Points is the destination to all the brownie lovers out there. Their Nutella brownie is to die for. Every brownie tastes different feels different and made by using only 8% of maida and 92% chocolate. I mean how healthy and delicious could it get. These brownies are must-try guys you will not regret it.
Get Your Hands On These Amazing Brownies In Jayanagar
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500.
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
