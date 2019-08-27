Amazing Bubble Teas & Gourmet Noodles At Noodle Panda!

Often unnoticed in the Hustle and Bustle of 5th Block Koramangala, lies a place which serves great Asian delicacies. Noodle Panda is more than just noodles and chopsticks! It serves a whole array of Japanese, Taiwanese, Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese cuisine. Situated on the first floor, this place is decorated with several types of Asian artefacts. You can find various Panda related stuff, Chinese lanterns, Japanese paintings, etc. The seating space is full of wooden tables. Moreover, the place emancipates a comfortable vibe. We went here for the Asian breakfast recently launched by this place and to be honest, I liked the variety of dishes they served us. Not only do they taste quite good, but also the flavours haven't been changed much to appeal to the Indian masses. I loved all the Bubble Teas available in the restaurant. Amazing! Furthermore, the dishes which I liked are as follows: Butterfly Blue Pea Tea Katsu Chicken Sando Thai Milk Tea Banh Mi with Chicken Red Chilli and Basil Noodles Lemon Ice Bubble Tea Butter Garlic Mushroom Chicken Sausage in Spicy Teriyaki Classic Bubble Tea In a nutshell, our experience was quite good. Loved the place and the food! A Must Visit for their "Bubble Teas and Noodles!"