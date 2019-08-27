Often unnoticed in the Hustle and Bustle of 5th Block Koramangala, lies a place which serves great Asian delicacies. Noodle Panda is more than just noodles and chopsticks! It serves a whole array of Japanese, Taiwanese, Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese cuisine. Situated on the first floor, this place is decorated with several types of Asian artefacts. You can find various Panda related stuff, Chinese lanterns, Japanese paintings, etc. The seating space is full of wooden tables. Moreover, the place emancipates a comfortable vibe. We went here for the Asian breakfast recently launched by this place and to be honest, I liked the variety of dishes they served us. Not only do they taste quite good, but also the flavours haven't been changed much to appeal to the Indian masses. I loved all the Bubble Teas available in the restaurant. Amazing! Furthermore, the dishes which I liked are as follows: Butterfly Blue Pea Tea Katsu Chicken Sando Thai Milk Tea Banh Mi with Chicken Red Chilli and Basil Noodles Lemon Ice Bubble Tea Butter Garlic Mushroom Chicken Sausage in Spicy Teriyaki Classic Bubble Tea In a nutshell, our experience was quite good. Loved the place and the food! A Must Visit for their "Bubble Teas and Noodles!"
Amazing Bubble Teas & Gourmet Noodles At Noodle Panda!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: South End Circle
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
The service was the only thing that needs to be improved. The staff members need adequate training as they don't have much understanding of the dishes served in the restaurant.
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Noodle Panda
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: South End Circle
Comments (0)