Deja Vu Offers Yum Buffet Under INR 500, Check It Out Now!

The name of the place is Deja Vu Buffet Bar. The place in JP nagar located below Daruwala. With a capacity of 80 max and parking is available easily. This place serves good cocktails. . They have vodka based ice golas which were really good and different something you must try! Cosmopolitan and whiskey sour was also done well They have introduced the buffet now and they are offering great offers... Veg and Non veg sections are together but mentioned... The spread is also good with more than 50 items so you have more options to yourself... The best combination and a perfect meal would be the pasta, tiramisu cake and corn biriyani personally loved it and would recommend it. . The prices are around 350 to 450. With One complimentary beer This buffet is just worth it.